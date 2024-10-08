In FY24, Pakistan has the lowest food safety risk rating.

ISLAMABAD: With rice exports accounting for 25% of the European rice export market, Pakistan has surpassed India (16%) to become the nation with the lowest food safety standards for the fiscal year 2023–2024.

This information was provided at a meeting between the newly elected Chairman of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) Malik Faisal Jahangir and Commerce Minister Jam Kamal. In view of declining global prices and India’s relaxation of its export restriction on rice, which took effect in October, the main topic of discussion was how to continue exporting rice.

Only 74 quick alerts for pesticides and other concerns were issued against Pakistani rice exporters last year, compared to 264 for India, Mr. Jahangir told the minister. The chairman of REAP stated, “This demonstrates that the Pakistani rice sector is more compliant.”

Regarding food safety regulations, he pointed out that Pakistan continues to be among the least risky nations, but Turkey, India, Spain, Italy, and the UK have notably higher rates of alerts.

Mr. Jahangir did, however, voice concerns about a disreputable campaign that might damage Pakistan’s export standing. During the discussion, he gave constructive criticism, pointing out that Pakistan’s rice exports face less regulatory obstacles than those of many rivals.

To make India more competitive in global markets, the commerce ministry eliminated the minimum export price. However, it is thought that Pakistan would find it difficult to equal its export value from the prior year as a result of the low pricing.

In a formal statement, Commerce Minister Kamal demanded action to increase Pakistan’s exports of rice and guarantee adherence to European standards for food safety. In order to preserve this competitive edge, he emphasized the necessity of increased cooperation between the government and exporters.

Mr. Kamal emphasized the vital significance that rice exports play in Pakistan’s economy, pointing out that rice’s export value is second only to that of cotton. He said rice exporters are a significant source of revenue and employment, with the government hoping to raise exports from $4 billion to $6-7bn in the near future. “We are concentrating on raising our standards to satisfy global standards for food safety, particularly in Europe,” he continued.

The minister also brought up current diplomatic events, particularly the arrival of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia.