In an attack on the Quetta-Karachi route, Panjgur DC was slain.

QUETTA: Authorities say that a Monday attack on the Quetta-Karachi National Highway, close to Mastung, resulted in the death of the Panjgur deputy commissioner and the injuries of four others.

DC Along with the head of the Panjgur Municipal Committee, Zakir Hussain Baloch was traveling to Quetta when unidentified gunmen opened fire on his official car close to Khadkocha, Mastung.

At least fifteen armed men, according to security personnel, had blocked the route and were inspecting passing cars.

Additionally, they fired shots as the deputy commissioner’s car fled after attempting to stop it.

The incident left two officials with significant injuries; they were taken to the Shaheed Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Memorial Hospital in Mastung, where Mr. Baloch passed away from his wounds, according to Dr. Saeed Ahmed, the chief executive of the facility.

According to Dr. Ahmed, the victim was shot in the stomach and chest, causing internal bleeding that ultimately led to his death.

Abdul Malik Baloch, the chairman of the Panjgur Municipal Committee, was also shot numerous times and was sent to Quetta for medical attention.

Rehmat Baloch, the president of the National Party Balochistan chapter, is his younger brother.

To apprehend the attackers, security personnel have started a search and seizure operation in the region. As of yet, no organization has taken credit for the attack.

A grenade attack injured eight people.

In a different attack, a grenade detonated in Satellite Town, Quetta, killing eight people, including a woman.

A police patrol car in the Chalo-Barvri area was targeted by a hand grenade launched by unidentified armed persons riding a motorcycle, according to officials.

Throughout the assault, the car was secure. The Civil Hospital is now the new location for the injured.

Late on Monday, there were reports of another hand grenade attack in the Sariab neighborhood of the city. Officials claim that unidentified motorcycle riders targeted the Government Girls College in the Sariab Mills neighborhood. The college’s and surrounding buildings’ window panes sustained damage from the explosion.