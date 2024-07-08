In a police raid, Omar Ayub avoids being arrested.

ISLAMABAD: On Sunday, PTI Sec­retary General and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, managed to elude capture during a joint Islamabad and Mianwali police raid on his Sector F-10 home. This was done after an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Sargodha issued arrest warrants for Ayub.

According to a handout from the Mianwali police, the opposition leader had not been arrested; rather, the assistant sub-inspector (ASI) had just gone to the residence to serve the warrants that could be obtained with bail.

Following the raid, the PTI leader went into hiding and blasted the government for being so “desperate” to get him. He posted on social media, “ATC Sargodha issued bailable arrest warrants for me, but Mianwali police and Islamabad police teams came to my Islamabad house to arrest me a few minutes ago.”

The PTI leader posted on X, saying, “The federal government, Punjab government, and agencies must be very desperate to arrest the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly.” They would not give up until Imran Khan returned to power.

PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan told Dawn that Islamabad and Mianwali police officers had searched Mr. Ayub’s residence.

“While some of the police officers were dressed in uniform, others were not… He claimed, “Thankfully, the PTI secretary general wasn’t at home, and Omar Ayub was in a secure area. Mr. Hasan added that the police had not requested the speaker of the National Assembly’s prior authorization before conducting the operation in order to apprehend the legislator.

The PTI spokesperson stated that the raid was carried out in relation to a case involving terrorism. Arrest warrants had been issued for him by the ATC Sargodha. It should be mentioned that Mr. Ayub submitted his resignation as secretary general last month, but the party rejected it, thus he is still serving in that capacity.