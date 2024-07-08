Ad image
NationalNews

In a police raid, Omar Ayub avoids being arrested.

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
2 Min Read
ISLAMABAD: On Sunday, PTI Sec­retary General and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, managed to elude capture during a joint Islamabad and Mianwali police raid on his Sector F-10 home. This was done after an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Sargodha issued arrest warrants for Ayub.

According to a handout from the Mianwali police, the opposition leader had not been arrested; rather, the assistant sub-inspector (ASI) had just gone to the residence to serve the warrants that could be obtained with bail.

Following the raid, the PTI leader went into hiding and blasted the government for being so “desperate” to get him. He posted on social media, “ATC Sargodha issued bailable arrest warrants for me, but Mianwali police and Islamabad police teams came to my Islamabad house to arrest me a few minutes ago.”

The PTI leader posted on X, saying, “The federal government, Punjab government, and agencies must be very desperate to arrest the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly.” They would not give up until Imran Khan returned to power.

PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan told Dawn that Islamabad and Mianwali police officers had searched Mr. Ayub’s residence.

“While some of the police officers were dressed in uniform, others were not… He claimed, “Thankfully, the PTI secretary general wasn’t at home, and Omar Ayub was in a secure area. Mr. Hasan added that the police had not requested the speaker of the National Assembly’s prior authorization before conducting the operation in order to apprehend the legislator.

The PTI spokesperson stated that the raid was carried out in relation to a case involving terrorism. Arrest warrants had been issued for him by the ATC Sargodha. It should be mentioned that Mr. Ayub submitted his resignation as secretary general last month, but the party rejected it, thus he is still serving in that capacity.

You Might Also Like

Large sum authorized for venue upgrades prior to the ICC Champions Trophy

An Israeli attack in Gaza kills a Hamas official

Police in Nepal report 14 deaths from landslides and floods.

13 people are hurt as an elephant in Sri Lanka goes crazy

Million-dollar circuit breakers purchased from companies on a blacklist

TAGGED:
SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
Share This Article
Previous Article In gunfights in India-held Kashmir, eight people are killed: police
Next Article Million-dollar circuit breakers purchased from companies on a blacklist
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Large sum authorized for venue upgrades prior to the ICC Champions Trophy
News Sports
An Israeli attack in Gaza kills a Hamas official
News World View
Police in Nepal report 14 deaths from landslides and floods.
News World View
13 people are hurt as an elephant in Sri Lanka goes crazy
News World View