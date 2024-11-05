In a parked automobile, a Karachi woman was discovered dead next to an unconscious brother-in-law.

KARACHI: According to police, a man was discovered unconscious and a young woman dead inside a car parked at an auto shop in the Defense Housing Authority (DHA) on Monday.

According to the police, the unconscious guy was recognized as Kashif Iqbal, the deceased’s brother-in-law and the proprietor of the Phase II auto shop. The woman was identified as Javeria, 25, a gym instructor.

DIG-South Dawn was informed by Syed Asad Raza that the woman had been discovered dead inside a Suzuki Mehran vehicle. The unconscious guy and his body were sent to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center.

When Kashif regained consciousness, he informed the police that he and Javeria were conversing in the parked automobile inside the repair shop while the car’s air conditioner and motor were running.

He claimed that after experiencing breathing difficulties, he passed out in the smoke-filled store.

Although the family was hesitant to take the issue to court, the police made sure Javeria was examined after her death.

To determine the precise cause of her death, the investigators awaited the doctors’ final report.

According to the DIG, three employees of the store were taken into custody by the police to be questioned while CCTV footage was being gathered.

Rs 200,000 was stolen.

In the morning of Monday, robbers shot and wounded an industrial worker who had brought Rs 200,000 in cash to deposit at a private bank in the Site area.

SITE-A SHO Irshad Riffat, 30, was shot and injured at Metroville next to a bank, according to Javed Akhtar.

He claimed that employees of a marble factory came to the bank at 8:45 a.m. to deposit Rs1.5 million in cash. Two suspects on a motorcycle pulled up and tried to grab the plastic bag with the money as the crew continued to move after parking the van. As a result, the money dropped onto the road and the bag malfunctioned.

The suspects stole Rs. 200,000. They opened fire in response to the victims’ resistance, and one bullet struck Irshad, a manufacturing worker, in the leg.