BEIJING: President Xi Jinping has reaffirmed his call for China to “reunite” with Taiwan on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the Republic of China’s founding, stating that the achievement of total national reunification is the shared goal of the Chinese people.

“It is an issue of justice, an irreversible trend, and the will of the people. At a banquet commemorating the 75th anniversary of the People’s Republic, President Xi addressed thousands of attendees, saying, “No one can stop the march of history.”

After a two-decade civil war in which the Communist army defeated nationalist Kuomintang forces, the People’s Republic of China was established on October 1, 1949. The nationalists were routed and fled to Taiwan.

Taiwan holds great significance for China. Blood links exist between people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, and some family ties will always be stronger than others, according to Xi.

$567 million in military aid approved by Biden for Taiwan; China cautions that arming Taiwan will simply “backfire”

Xi also advocated for opposition to the “separatist activities” throughout his speech.

Prior to this, US President Joe Biden gave Taiwan’s military $567 million in support.

Beijing is concerned about Taiwan’s official diplomatic recognition by the United States, which is Taipei’s main ally and a major arms supplier. Beijing has frequently urged Washington to cease arming Taiwan, which it believes is a part of its territory.

The secretary of state has been given authority by Biden “to direct the drawdown of up to $567 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Taiwan,” according to a brief statement released by the White House.

