Ad image
HealthNews

In 30 years, the prevalence of diabetes has doubled worldwide: research

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
1 Min Read
Paris: According to a report released Wednesday, the proportion of adults with diabetes has doubled globally over the previous three decades, with developing nations seeing the largest increases.

In 2022, the major illness afflicted almost 14% of all adults globally, up from 7% in 1990, according to a recent research published in The Lancet magazine.

According to the research team, the number of persons with diabetes has increased from less than 200 million in 1990 to over 800 million today, taking into account the world’s expanding population.

Both of the primary forms of diabetes are represented in these numbers. Because type 1 is brought on by an insulin shortage, it is more challenging to treat and affects individuals from an early age.

People in their middle or later years who lose their sensitivity to insulin are primarily affected by type 2. National numbers vary greatly behind the global figures.

According to the study, the prevalence of diabetes remained constant or even decreased in some wealthy nations, including Canada, Japan, and Western European countries like France and Denmark. It further stated that “low-income and middle-income countries are increasingly bearing the burden of diabetes and untreated diabetes.”

You Might Also Like

The haze in New Delhi caused all primary schools to close.

Scientists say the largest coral in the world was discovered close to Solomon Islands.

According to police, nine tons of methamphetamine were found in Turkiye in just two weeks.

Government will change the law to increase trader registration.

PSX reaches a new peak of 94,000.

TAGGED:
SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
Share This Article
Previous Article Scientists say the largest coral in the world was discovered close to Solomon Islands.
Next Article The haze in New Delhi caused all primary schools to close.
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

The haze in New Delhi caused all primary schools to close.
News Region
Scientists say the largest coral in the world was discovered close to Solomon Islands.
News Science & Tech
According to police, nine tons of methamphetamine were found in Turkiye in just two weeks.
News World View
Government will change the law to increase trader registration.
Business News