In 30 years, the prevalence of diabetes has doubled worldwide: research

Paris: According to a report released Wednesday, the proportion of adults with diabetes has doubled globally over the previous three decades, with developing nations seeing the largest increases.

In 2022, the major illness afflicted almost 14% of all adults globally, up from 7% in 1990, according to a recent research published in The Lancet magazine.

According to the research team, the number of persons with diabetes has increased from less than 200 million in 1990 to over 800 million today, taking into account the world’s expanding population.

Both of the primary forms of diabetes are represented in these numbers. Because type 1 is brought on by an insulin shortage, it is more challenging to treat and affects individuals from an early age.

People in their middle or later years who lose their sensitivity to insulin are primarily affected by type 2. National numbers vary greatly behind the global figures.

According to the study, the prevalence of diabetes remained constant or even decreased in some wealthy nations, including Canada, Japan, and Western European countries like France and Denmark. It further stated that “low-income and middle-income countries are increasingly bearing the burden of diabetes and untreated diabetes.”