ICC and boards are negotiating about players’ failure to pay T20 World Cup dues.

According to sources who spoke to Reuters on Thursday, the governing International Cricket Council (ICC) is in negotiations with a number of boards that have not yet paid the players their prize money from this year’s Twenty20 World Cup.

The event, co-hosted by the United States and the West Indies in June, was won by India, who defeated South Africa in the final.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the World Cricketers’ Association (WCA) stated that national governing bodies have occasionally used “threatening and intimidatory behaviour” against player groups in conjunction with non-payment of prize money.

In order to guarantee that players were paid on time, the ICC has brought up the matter with five boards of the 20 participating nations, a source told Reuters.

The global players’ organization was previously “extremely concerned… with a number of threats made against players who stand up for themselves and their colleagues in some cricket environments,” according to WCA CEO Tom Moffat.

In the statement, Moffat stated, “We are confident that the ICC will continue to take all appropriate steps against any Boards who do not do so and to enforce their terms of participation. We appreciate the ICC’s efforts to date in ensuring the players involved are paid in full.”

“All athletes should be given the full benefits to which they are entitled, as well as a safe environment in which to play, work, and, if they so choose, advocate for themselves and their teammates off the field through a players’ association.”

Following the board’s annual general meeting this week in Singapore, where they also established a Global Player Hardship Fund, the WCA issued the statement.

In order to assist foreign players in need “who are not covered by the game’s existing domestic frameworks for support,” the fund was established.

The WCA’s head of welfare and education, JP Van Wyk, stated, “We are confident it will help those current and recently retired international cricket players who are currently unsupported and vulnerable.”