Ad image
NewsRegion

IAEA Points To Fresh Iran Enrichment Site At Isfahan

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
1 Min Read
IAEA points to fresh Iran enrichment site at Isfahan
Rafael Grossi identifies Isfahan as the location of a uranium enrichment plant.

VIENNA: UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi on Thursday identified Isfahan, home to one of Iran’s biggest nuclear facilities, as the location of a uranium enrichment plant that Iran said it would soon open in retaliation for a diplomatic push against it.

The day before Israel launched its military strikes against Iranian targets, including nuclear facilities, last Friday, Iran announced it had built a new uranium enrichment facility, which it would soon equip and bring online. Tehran did not provide details such as the plant’s location.

Iran’s announcement was part of its retaliation against a resolution passed by the International Atomic Energy Agency’s 35-nation Board of Governors declaring Tehran in breach of its non-proliferation obligations over issues including its failure to credibly explain uranium traces found at undeclared sites.

You Might Also Like

Budget 2025-26: Era Of Amnesty Schemes Is Over, Says Aurangzeb

Defence Opportunity Could Finally Make Flying Taxis A Reality

Shandur Polo Festival Begins Today

Process Begins To Name Advisers For Four Power Companies, Two Plants

Evacuated From Iran, IIOJK Students Stuck At Delhi Airport, Appeal For Help

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Thai PM Shinawatra faces calls to quit after phone call leaked Thai PM Shinawatra Faces Calls To Quit After Phone Call Leaked
Next Article Evacuated from Iran, IIOJK students stuck at Delhi Airport, appeal for help Evacuated From Iran, IIOJK Students Stuck At Delhi Airport, Appeal For Help
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Budget 2025-26: Era of amnesty schemes is over, says Aurangzeb
Budget 2025-26: Era Of Amnesty Schemes Is Over, Says Aurangzeb
Achivements News
Defence opportunity could finally make flying taxis a reality
Defence Opportunity Could Finally Make Flying Taxis A Reality
News Science & Tech
Shandur polo festival begins today
Shandur Polo Festival Begins Today
News Sports
Process begins to name advisers for four power companies, two plants
Process Begins To Name Advisers For Four Power Companies, Two Plants
Business News