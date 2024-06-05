High temperatures expected during Haj days

RIYADH: The Haj experienced thousands of incidents of heat stress last year; the Saudi authorities announced on Tuesday that pilgrims can anticipate average high temperatures of 44 degrees Celsius throughout the pilgrimage.

Chief of the national meteorological center Ayman Ghulam stated at a news briefing that “average temperatures for Haj this year will witness an increase of one-and-a-half to two degrees above normal in Makkah and Madina.”

According to the prediction, there will be “an average maximum temperature of 44 degrees, relative humidity of 25%, and rain rates almost zero,” he stated.

The head of meteorology stated that there was “a need for sufficient quantities of water to cover daily consumption as temperatures rise.” He advised keeping food for pilgrims refrigerated throughout transit to prevent spoilage.

According to official statistics, almost 1.8 million pilgrims completed the Hajj last year. The high of 48 degrees Celsius resulted in heat stress for over 2,000 persons.

In actuality, though, the number of cases of heat stress—which includes heatstroke, exhaustion, cramps, and rashes—was likely far higher because so many victims were not brought to clinics or hospitals.

Figures released by various countries throughout the pilgrimage indicated that at least 240 persons, many of whom were from Indonesia, had died; the causes of death were not specified.

Saudi authorities provide air-conditioned tents and misting devices as part of their efforts to lessen the impacts of heat.