Held for allegedly stealing Rs. 0.6 million from a couple in the DHA in Karachi

KARACHI: Due to their alleged involvement in a robbery in Defence, two suspects—among them a police officer—were taken into custody on Sunday, according to the police.

Suspect Subhan Kalwar was a police constable assigned to the Al-Falah police station, according to DIG-South Syed Asad Raza, who spoke with Dawn. He said, “A few days ago, he and his three accomplices allegedly stole Rs600,000 from a couple in DHA.”

The held constable joined the police force in 2014 and was originally from Ghotki. A traffic policeman was one of his conspirators in the escape.

At a news conference held at her office, Defence ASP Dr. Faiza Sodhar revealed that Nazeer Ahmed was the identity of the second suspect.

She claimed that this gang had committed multiple robberies and that its members had targeted bank cash withdrawal customers.