Heavy rain in Delhi has resulted in 11 deaths, and airline operations are stalling.

The Times of India claimed that four residents drowned in inundated underpasses during this week’s unexpected and intense rain, bringing the total number of deaths from the torrential downpour to 11 as flight operations in the Indian capital came to a halt.

On June 28, New Delhi, which had already experienced one of the worst heatwaves in its history earlier in the month, saw its greatest rainfall in decades, with a single day’s rainfall exceeding the city’s monthly average.

The intense downpour resulted in severe traffic jams, power and water outages in several areas of the city, flight disruptions, flooding underpasses, and a deadly roof collapse at one of Delhi’s three main airport terminals.

Data from flight tracking website FlightAware shows that in the last 24 hours, about 60 flights were canceled from New Delhi’s major airport.

The majority of flights from the impacted terminal were rerouted to the other two on Sunday, according to an airport official, who did not completely rule out the possibility of flight cancellations during the day.

Among the largest and busiest airports in the nation is the one in Delhi.

With a capacity to accommodate 40 million passengers annually, Terminal 1, the now-closed terminal, is mostly utilized by low-cost carriers IndiGo, run by Interglobe Aviation, and SpiceJet.

A SpiceJet representative did not answer the phone right away, while an Indigo representative did not comment on the flight cancellations.