Ad image
NewsSports

Hamza Khan Finishes Runner-up In Valencia Open Squash Final

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
1 Min Read
Hamza Khan finishes runner-up in Valencia Open squash final
Pakistan’s Hamza Khan poses with Spain’s Iker Pajares after being defeated 3-0 in the Valencia Open final.

ISLAMABAD: Young­ster Hamza Khan put up a resilient fight but was ultimately defeated by Iker Pajares in the final of the Valencia Open on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Hamza, who won the world junior squash championship in 2023, lost 8-11, 5-11, 4-11 to his Spanish counterpart.

Hamza raced to a three-point in the first game but lost the momentum as Pajares, 29, won the next five points and kept the lead throughout the game.

In the second game, Pajares took the lead early but Hamza — who defeated France’s Joshua Fenera in the semi-final — equalised at two points each. Pajares again surged ahead and comfortably closed out the game.

Hamza seemed to regain momentum in the third game as he went 3-1 up but the pattern continued as the Spaniard recorded eight consecutive points before sealing the championship.

You Might Also Like

Overbilling Probe Sparks Call For Nationwide Scrutiny

Pakistan Approves First Ferry Service Licence

Israeli Cabinet May Order Complete Gaza Takeover: Report

Thousands To Join Bangladesh Rallies, Concerts A Year After Hasina’s Ouster

Myco Emerges As Leading Startup On Global Draper Show With Rs420m Deal

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Overbilling probe sparks call for nationwide scrutiny Overbilling Probe Sparks Call For Nationwide Scrutiny
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Overbilling probe sparks call for nationwide scrutiny
Overbilling Probe Sparks Call For Nationwide Scrutiny
Business News
Pakistan approves first ferry service licence
Pakistan Approves First Ferry Service Licence
Achivements News
Israeli cabinet may order complete Gaza takeover: report
Israeli Cabinet May Order Complete Gaza Takeover: Report
News World View
Thousands to join Bangladesh rallies, concerts a year after Hasina’s ouster
Thousands To Join Bangladesh Rallies, Concerts A Year After Hasina’s Ouster
News World View