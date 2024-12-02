Hamas is hosted by Egypt in a new truce attempt in Gaza.

CAIRO: According to two Hamas sources, Hamas leaders met with Egyptian security officials on Sunday in an effort to renew the call for a ceasefire in the Gaza battle.

According to two Israeli officials, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu planned to call a meeting of his security council to discuss the issue.

This was the first time Hamas has visited Cairo since the United States declared it would relaunch efforts to negotiate a truce, including a prisoner deal, in cooperation with Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey.

According to White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, there is now a greater prospect of a ceasefire and prisoner agreement in Gaza.

Hamas are secluded. He told CNN on Sunday, “Hezbollah is no longer fighting with them, and their supporters in Iran and elsewhere are busy with other conflicts.”

Therefore, I believe we might have an opportunity to advance, though I won’t say for sure when that will occur. We have so many close calls but failed to cross the finish line. According to him, the White House is “not there yet” on the ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement.

“To attempt to make that happen, we are actively working. Sullivan told NBC, “There is activity even today, and we are deeply engaged with the key players in the region.”

A day after Israel struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, days into a precarious ceasefire in its war with the organization, Sullivan made these remarks.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar stated in a statement in Jerusalem that there were “indications” that an agreement for the release of detainees may be reached.

“There are indications that the situation that has emerged, including the agreement with Lebanon, may lead to a higher level of flexibility from Hamas,” he stated.

There’s a desire to proceed with this. I’m hoping it can move forward. We have a duty to uphold, and we are dedicated to getting the hostages back.

But according to Saar, Hamas “cannot be allowed” to maintain its hold on Gaza.

GCC gathering

Following calls for a truce by host Kuwait following nearly 14 months of Israeli atrocities in Palestinian territory, a summit of leadership from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) also called for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza on Sunday.

In the summit’s closing declaration, the six-member group demanded “the delivery of all humanitarian and relief aid and basic needs to the residents of Gaza” in addition to a “immediate and permanent cessation of Israeli fire and military operations.”

The international community was earlier urged to establish “an immediate ceasefire, providing international protection for innocent civilians and ensuring the opening of safe corridors and the arrival of urgent humanitarian aid,” by Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah.

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa of Bahrain, and Deputy Prime Minister Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said of Oman also attended the meeting.

Sheikh Meshal attacked what he called “double standards in the application of relevant international laws, charters, and resolutions” in his speech, claiming that they have jeopardized “the security and stability of the region.”

According to Gaza officials, Israel’s military campaign in the enclave has killed over 44,400 people and forced almost all of its residents to flee.