Gun, bomb attacks claim four lives in KP districts

NORTH WAZIRISTAN/BAJAUR: Two security personnel were martyred in a militant attack in North Waziristan on Sunday, while a civilian died in a bomb blast at a cricket ground in Bajaur tribal district, officials said.

During a search operation under the ongoing “Zarb-e-Haider” operation in North Waziristan’s Dattakhel area, suspected militants attacked security forces near the villages of Kharkmar and Kharsin, resulting in the martyrdom of two security personnel, sources said.

The bodies of the personnel were airlifted to the regional headquarters in Miranshah, the sources said.

Following the attack, a heavy exchange of fire continued for several hours, with security forces using gunship helicopters to shell suspected militant hideouts.

Authorities gave residents of Kharkmar and Kharsin a two-hour ultimatum to evacuate, prompting an exodus of families.

Deputy Commissioner of North Waziristan Muhammad Yousuf Karim said 140 families, or about 1,500 people, had fled the area. He said accommodations were arranged in government schools, where they are being provided with food and medical aid. “We will try our best to complete this operation in two to three days so that people can return to their homes,” Mr Karim said.

Cricket ground bomb blast

Meanwhile, in the Bajaur district, a bomb exploded at a cricket ground on Saturday evening, killing one man and wounding a child, police said on Sunday.

According to eyewitnesses, the blast occurred around 6:20pm at the Lachi Cricket ground in Kawsar area of Khar tehsil during a tournament match with numerous spectators present.

Rescue 1122 confirmed that Fazal Ullah, 35, was pronounced dead upon arrival at a hospital.

DPO Waqas Rafique told reporters the explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device. He said preliminary investigations suggested it was a targeted attack. No group had claimed responsibility for the bombing.

SHO’s son killed

Also in Bajaur, the son of a police official was shot and killed on Saturday night, police said.

Khalid Khan, 30, the son of SHO Muhammad Gul, was attacked and killed on the spot by unidentified armed assailants near the Shinkoot area as he was heading home. The motive for the killing was not immediately clear, and there was no claim of responsibility.