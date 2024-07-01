Ad image
Groom held after celebratory shooting at Karachi wedding claims girl’s life

KARACHI: Late Saturday night, a teenage girl in the SITE area was killed by celebratory gunshots during a wedding ceremony, according to police on Sunday.

Following the event, the groom and his father were taken into custody.

SITE: Khadija Husain, 17, was shot and killed in the shooting in Metroville, close to a women’s college, according to SHO Farooq Sanjrani of the police station.

He claimed that while celebratory shooting broke out, the victim and other guests were aboard a bus when a stray bullet struck and killed the child.

The police arrived quickly, took the father of the bridegroom, Noor Zaman, into custody, and confiscated the bus.

The girl’s relatives didn’t seem interested in pursuing the issue, the officer said, but the police have chosen to file a complaint against the groom on the state’s behalf.

For medical and legal procedures, the body was brought to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Young store employee fired
According to authorities, a young shopkeeper was shot and killed on Sunday night in Korangi-6.

Two armed motorcyclists showed up at the business where 25-year-old Waseem Wahab was sitting, according to Awami Colony police SHO Nasir Mehmood.

After getting off the bike, one of them allegedly started shooting at him before running away.

After receiving serious gunshot wounds, the man was brought to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where medical professionals declared him dead at the scene.

The policeman denied any likelihood of a robbery attempt, claiming that the gunshot was fired from around ten feet away.

He voiced his belief that a personal grudge could be the driving force behind the murder.

Four spent bullet casings that were discharged from a 9mm pistol at the crime scene have been gathered by investigators.

TAGGED:
SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
