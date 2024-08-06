Graham Thorpe, a beloved former England batter, passes away at age 55

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) declared on Monday that former England batsman and coach Graham Thorpe had passed away at the age of 55.

Thorpe was considered as one of the greatest batters of his generation and amassed 100 Test caps between 1993 and 2005. He also amassed 16 centuries throughout a brilliant career for England.

He played in 82 one-day internationals and amassed 6,744 Test runs for England at an average of 44.66.

In addition to his global adventures, he spent 17 years playing for Surrey.

He went into coaching after retiring in 2005, serving in a variety of capacities with the England international teams from 2010 to 2022.

The European Central Bank stated in a statement, “There don’t seem to be enough words to express the profound shock we feel at Graham’s passing.”

More than just one of the best batsmen to have ever played for England, he was adored by cricket enthusiasts worldwide and regarded as a beloved part of the game.

“His skill was undeniable, and his accomplishments during a 13-year international career brought immense joy to his teammates, as well as to supporters of Surrey CCC and England.”

“Afterwards, he led the finest male players in England to some amazing triumphs in every format of the game as a coach.”

Following England’s 2021–2022 Ashes series loss to Australia, Thorpe resigned from his position as captain and was named head coach of Afghanistan.

He declined to accept the position, nevertheless, after the Professional Cricketers’ Association disclosed in May 2022 that Thorpe had become gravely ill and that the cause of his illness was unknown.

Stars from the past and present have been paying tribute to a player who was frequently a bright spot for the England Test team in the 1990s during a trying period.

After making his debut against Australia at Trent Bridge in 1993 with a score of 114, Thorpe went on to establish himself as a middle-order staple, with his greatest Test score of 200 not out against New Zealand in 2002.

“Thorpey, RIP. Former England captain Michael Vaughan said on X, “Thanks for all the advice throughout my career; you were a great player and a brilliant team-mate.”

“You leave as a legend of England cricket, but you have gone far too young.”

Ben Stokes, the current captain of England, shared a picture of himself with a bunch of heart emojis next to a shirt that read “Thorpe 564,” the latter’s Test cap number.

The country had lost one of its “great sons,” according to Oli Slipper, the chair of Surrey, where Thorpe played for his whole playing career.

In a statement released by Surrey, Slipper said, “There is an overwhelming sadness that Graham will not walk through the gates of the Oval again. Graham is one of the great sons of Surrey.”

“He is a Surrey legend who gave the Club immense pride by donning the Three Feathers and the Three Lions.”

“As a cricketer and a man, he made tremendous contributions to the Club, and he will be greatly missed.”