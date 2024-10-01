Government cuts the cost of high-speed diesel by Rs3.4 and gasoline by Rs2.07.

For the upcoming two weeks, the federal government reduced the price of gasoline by Rs2.07 and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs3.4 per litre on Monday.

“The federal government keeps helping the people with humanitarian efforts. The petroleum product price has dropped once more, according to a statement released by PTV, the public broadcaster.

It added that the revised prices for gasoline and HSD were, respectively, Rs 247.03 and Rs 246.29.

The statement added said the price of kerosene oil was cut by Rs3.57 to Rs154.9 and that of light diesel oil by Rs1.03 to Rs140.9

The reductions follow the federal government’s announcement on September 15 of a Rs. 10 per litre drop in petrol prices and a Rs. 13.06 per litre drop in HSD prices.

Currently, the government taxes gasoline and HSD at a rate of roughly Rs76 per litre. The government imposes a Rs. 60 per litre petroleum development fee on both petroleum products, which typically affect the public, even if there is no general sales tax on any petroleum product.