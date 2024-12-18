Government considers Gwadar port for large imports

ISLAMABAD: The government is investigating the viability and plan for using Gwadar Port to handle 60% of imports into the public sector, such as sugar, wheat, and fertilizer.

Tuesday’s federal cabinet committee meeting, which was presided over by Commerce Minister Jam Kamal, reviewed the plan in detail. Senior representatives from the planning, interior, trade, and maritime affairs ministries were present, along with Maritime Affairs Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh.

According to an official statement, the committee, which was set up to provide Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with practical suggestions, examined the status of ongoing activities and talked about the strategy for improving Gwadar port’s use.

In order to periodically examine the progress made in realizing Gwadar’s potential as a major trading hub, the committee decided to meet monthly and report to the cabinet on a quarterly basis. The use of Gwadar port for bulk imports of urea, sugar, and wheat was emphasized by the committee.

Jam Kamal put up a two-pronged strategy, providing a comprehensive plan for incorporating Gwadar into the framework of national trade by taking actions intended to foster a business-friendly environment.

Additionally, it was suggested that the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) be used to leverage low-hanging fruit, such as public sector purchases. During the discussion, the possibility of importing and exporting containerized vessels through Gwadar was examined.

Committee members emphasized the importance of picking commodities from the private sector and offering the required incentives to promote commerce through Gwadar. There was discussion about the idea of creating a special working group for business sector involvement.

The feasibility of using Gwadar Port for transit and transhipment to Afghanistan and the Central Asian Republics (CARs) was discussed during the discussion. The committee took note of China’s desire to use Gwadar within the One Belt, One Road (OBOR) framework and recognized the advancements made in transhipment projects.