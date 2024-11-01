MOSCOW: In response to Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Google was fined an astounding 20 undecillion rubles ($2.5 decillion) for taking down Russian government and state-run YouTube channels.

Stated differently, the nation is imposing a $2.5 trillion trillion bill on Google. That amount is $2,500,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 when typed out in its entirety.

The enormous amount, which he said he was unable to pronounce, was symbolic, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

According to the Russian news agency TASS, Google owes Russia 36 million dollars for blocking YouTube channels in violation of the nation’s administrative offenses statute.

According to the newspaper, if Google doesn’t pay the fine within nine months, it would double daily after that, with no cap on the total amount. Until Google pays the fee, it will not be allowed to enter Russia.

Although YouTube is still accessible in Russia, officials have threatened to shut it down on several occasions because it prohibits state-owned Russian content.

In March 2022, Google halted monetizing content that it considered to exploit, disregard, or support Russia’s war in Ukraine and stopped displaying advertisements to users in Russia.

Since then, it has blocked over 5.5 million videos and more than 1,000 YouTube channels, including state-sponsored news.

