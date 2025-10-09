Ad image
NewsScience & Tech

Google Announces Free One-year AI Pro Plan For Pakistani Students

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
2 Min Read
Google announces free one-year AI Pro Plan for Pakistani students
Google’s Gemini logo is seen in this illustration taken on May 20, 2024.

Google announced on Thursday that Pakistani students of age 18 and above will be able to gain access to a free one-year subscription to its AI Pro plan.

According to a press release by the company, the offer is designed to help students “enhance their learning, research, and creativity through advanced AI tools — at no cost”.

The Gemini AI Pro Plan allows these students to access Google’s most capable AI features. These include the Gemini 2.5 Pro model, which gives higher access to its “most capable model” for features like Deep Research to assist with assignments, research, and creative projects.

Gemini is also available in Google Apps, “bringing AI assistance directly into Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Meet, helping students summarise emails, create study presentations, and analyse data more efficiently”.

Students also gain access to NotebookLM, Google’s personalised, AI-powered research and writing tool, and are given higher limits to tools for creating videos from text or photos, including Veo 3 in Gemini and Flow.

Finally, the offer includes two terabytes of cloud storage across Google Drive, Gmail, and Photos to securely store notes, projects, and other academic resources.

“This offer is part of Google’s broader mission to empower every student with the AI tools they need to advance their learning and unlock their creativity,” the press release said, adding that the plan was now available across multiple countries in the Asia-Pacific region, including Pakistan.

It invited eligible university students to sign up to get free access for up to a year.

You Might Also Like

Spanish Parliament Approves Israel Arms Embargo

Pakistan Eye First Asian Cup Qualifying Victory Against Late-to-arrive Afghanistan

Afghan FM Muttaqi Heads For First Visit To India To Foster Ties Abroad

26th Amendment Case: Order For Formation Of Full Court Can Be Issued Using Judicial Powers, CB Told

AJK Observes World Post Day With Renewal Of Pledge To Maintain This First Universal Mean Of Communications;

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Afghan FM Muttaqi heads for first visit to India to foster ties abroad Afghan FM Muttaqi Heads For First Visit To India To Foster Ties Abroad
Next Article Pakistan eye first Asian Cup qualifying victory against late-to-arrive Afghanistan Pakistan Eye First Asian Cup Qualifying Victory Against Late-to-arrive Afghanistan
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Spanish parliament approves Israel arms embargo
Spanish Parliament Approves Israel Arms Embargo
News World View
Pakistan eye first Asian Cup qualifying victory against late-to-arrive Afghanistan
Pakistan Eye First Asian Cup Qualifying Victory Against Late-to-arrive Afghanistan
News Sports
Afghan FM Muttaqi heads for first visit to India to foster ties abroad
Afghan FM Muttaqi Heads For First Visit To India To Foster Ties Abroad
News Region
26th Amendment case: Order for formation of full court can be issued using judicial powers, CB told
26th Amendment Case: Order For Formation Of Full Court Can Be Issued Using Judicial Powers, CB Told
National News