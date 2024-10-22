German envoy and Balochistan’s governor talk about investments in the mineral sector.

QUETTA: On Monday, German consul general Dr. Ruediger Lotz visited Balochistan’s governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail. During their meeting, the two men talked about potential investment opportunities in the minerals sector of the province.

The governor stated that although Pakistan and Germany had long maintained cordial ties, they now needed to be further strengthened in order to meet the demands of the modern world.

The governor expressed gratitude to the German government for its assistance in the areas of technology, health, education, and capacity-building, with a particular focus on scholarships for Baloch youth.

He conveyed the expectation that Germany would keep up its support for Balochistan’s development.