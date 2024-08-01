Four guards were killed in the Khyber assaults and Pishin.

QUETTA/KHYBER: In armed attacks in the Pishin and Khyber districts of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, four law enforcement personnel were slain and a traffic police constable was shot, according to officials on Wednesday.

Within eight hours, Pishin was rocked by two gun attacks that claimed the lives of two Levies officials and injured a traffic police constable.

According to authorities, the attackers targeted a security check station in the Milizai neighborhood of the Pishin district on Tuesday night and Wednesday using automatic firearms. Yasin Alyas and Abdul Qadeer, two Levies employees, accepted martyrdom in the shooting, according to the officials, who also mentioned that security forces ran to the scene and moved the remains to the district hospital.

In the eight hours that separated the first attack in Pishin, officials were busy making preparations for the martyrs’ funeral and conducting preliminary inquiries. When a traffic policeman was doing his duty in the Jan Adha district of the crowded Pishin Bazaar, armed guys on motorcycles attacked him.

assaults on Levies and KP police checkpoints conducted at midnight

The police officer was transferred right away to Pishin District Hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

According to officials, a search operation was started in Pishin and the neighboring districts to identify the individuals or groups responsible for the armed assaults.

Senior officials, including Pishin Deputy Commissioner Jumma Dad Khan Mandokhail, attended the Levies personnel’s funeral. The employees were then laid to rest with full official honors at a nearby cemetery.

In Khyber, three people died.

Two police officers and a civilian were killed in a second midnight attack on a check station, which happened in the Khyber district’s Landi Kotal area. A police official was also hurt, along with a number of other people, according to officials.

The Charwazgai checkpoint, which is close to the Landi Kotal army barracks on the important Torkhum Highway, was reportedly attacked by an unidentified number of militants.

The officer in charge of the security station, Kumandan Afridi, and a watchman of a nearby gas pump were injured in the indiscriminate firing, they added. Police sub-inspector Alamzeb Afridi, constable Sher Alam, and a civilian, Naib Shah, were martyred on the spot.

According to police officials, the attackers were able to flee following the police present at the checkpoint retaliating with gunfire.

As soon as they arrived, a group of extra police officers increased patrol and carried out a search operation. After that, the hurt police officer and citizen were sent to a Peshawar hospital to receive medical attention.

On Wednesday morning, however, the main road to Torkham stayed open.

Later on, funerals for a civilian and police officers were held at Tatara Ground.