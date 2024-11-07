Four FC guys were killed in the attack in South Waziristan.

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN/KHYBER: Three attacks in Khyber’s Tirah and South Waziristan Upper killed at least seven individuals, including four Frontier Corps troops.

An improvised explosive device (IED) was used to assault a security forces bomb disposal truck in the Karam region of tehsil Ladha, South Waziristan Upper. There was gunfire after the IED. Consequently, Dawn was informed by sources that four FC guys were martyred and five others were injured.

Two of the wounded were taken to Wana’s Scouts Hospital in critical condition. According to sources, “security forces immediately cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.” Prior to the publication of this news, the military’s media wing did not issue an official statement.

In a different incident, militants in the Daza Ghundai neighborhood targeted a car. Consequently, two people were injured and a Counter-Terrorism Department official was martyred.

A mortar shell launched from an unidentified place fell in the Tirah Valley of Khyber, killing two children and injuring five more.