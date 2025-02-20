Former PM AJK Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan participates in the grand, history-making “Annual Mughal Family Convention”

Gujranwala (Parliament Times) : Former Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan participated in the grand, history-making “Annual Mughal Family Convention” organized by All -Pakistan organization Mughalia.

He was received with grandeur by showering flowers on his arrival at the convention center.

He also took oath from the newly elected body of Mughlia Organization, he while addressing the convention said that state of Azad Jammu and Kashmir is a state of Pakistan which resides in the hearts of 24 crore people and the armed forces stand on the back of Kashmiris.

Kashmiris are fighting for complete Pakistan because the destination of Kashmiris is Pakistan. Azad Kashmir is the defense wall of its country Pakistan. Kashmiris are given immense love in Pakistan.

He said that our mothers, sisters, daughters, elders, young children come out carrying the green crescent flag in front of nine lakh Indian army in Occupied Kashmir. Martyrs are buried in the green crescent flag. Kashmiris are fighting for the completion of Pakistan. The destination of Kashmiris is Pakistan.

Kashmiris are more appreciated in Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and KP. Kashmiris were treated as the best way that cannot be exemplified. Kashmiris are also fighting the war of Pakistan. On the occasion of solidarity Kashmir, all the people, political parties come out and send a message to the world that Kashmiris are not alone, the people of Pakistan and the armed forces are with Kashmiris. The former Prime Minister said that he was heartbroken for the sincerity, love of the Mughal community.