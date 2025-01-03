For unlawfully hunting Markhor in the Takato Range, three people were detained.

QUETTA: Three individuals, including two government workers, were taken into custody on Thursday for unlawfully hunting the endangered Suleiman Markhor in the Takato Range’s mountainous interior.

Along with the firearms used in the unlawful conduct, authorities also found the remains of the Markhor that was being hunted.

Officials claim that the hunting took place in the Takato region, which is within Bostan’s jurisdiction in the Pishin district and is located between Quetta and Pishin. This region has been recognized as a protected area.

According to Assistant Commissioner Karizat Amir Hamza Baloch, the Levies Force helped carry out a successful operation in the Bostan Industrial Zone. Levies provided information regarding ongoing unlawful hunting activities, which served as the basis for the operation.

Three suspects were captured during the operation. They were trying to take the Markhor’s body down the mountain in a jeep at night after killing it. Two government workers, WASA employee Musawir Jan and police officer Izhar Ahmad, are among those detained. Saddam Khan was named as the third suspect. Bostan was home to all three.

Sections 9, 16B, and other provisions of the Balochistan Wildlife Act of 2014 have been used to register a complaint against the accused.