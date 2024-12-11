For simplicity of trade, FBR introduces a faceless customs assessment.

ISLAMABAD: To improve assessment quality and guarantee consistency and openness in the handling of Goods Declarations (GDs), the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) opened a Central Appraisement Unit (CAU) in Karachi.

In order to modernize customs operations, reduce the workload of assessing officers (AOs), and improve trade facilitation, the CAU is a crucial part of the Faceless Customs Assessment (FCA) customs reforms.

The Customs General Order (CGO) No. 06 of 2024 serves as notice of the new system.

Consignments arriving at all terminals inside Port Muhammad Bin Qasim (PMBQ) and Karachi Port will be handled by the CAU. GDs submitted to different Karachi collectorates will be assigned to the CAU for evaluation.

creates CAU in Karachi to guarantee openness in the processing of GDs

With intentions to gradually expand to Air Freight Units (AFUs), dry ports, and border customs stations throughout Pakistan, the FCA will initially only function within Karachi’s port terminals.

The CAU would be informed to report to a specified location in Karachi by the Chief Collector of Customs Appraisal (South), Karachi. To guarantee the security and integrity of its operations, the CAU shall adhere to stringent protocols.

The chief collector will assign deputy/assistant collectors MIS/CAU in CAU, who will be in charge of resolving operational and/or system-related problems. Additionally, the chief collector will make sure that the relevant CAU Hall’s workspace is completely isolated and sanitized. Cell phones will not be permitted in the CAU.

In the Customs Computerized System (CCS), the GDs assigned to CAU for evaluation will be

assigned, one GD at a time, on a “first in, first out” (FIFO) basis, to the AOs placed in CAU at random in a group-less environment.

In accordance with the terms of the Customs Act 1969 and its implementing regulations, such as Valuation Rulings, Customs General Orders, Public Notices and instructions periodically published by the FBR, and other relevant laws and regulations, the GDs assessment will be finished.