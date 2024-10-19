For humanitarian reasons, PM Shehbaz begs US President Biden to pardon Dr. Aafia Siddiqui.

It was revealed on Friday that Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asked US President Joe Biden to pardon and free Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, who was given an 86-year sentence for allegedly attacking US servicemen in Afghanistan.

Dawn.com obtained a letter dated October 13 in which the Prime Minister voiced his worries regarding Dr. Siddiqui’s “fragile mental and frail physical health” while incarcerated. “At 52 years old, she has spent 16 years incarcerated in the United States.”

“Dr. Siddiqui has had consular visits from a number of Pakistani officials. The letter states, “They have all expressed grave concerns regarding the care she has received. “They actually worry that she might commit suicide.”

In his letter, the prime minister urged Biden to carry out the same duties as a head of state, stating that it was his “solemn duty” to protect the welfare of his population. The PM responded, “I know how hard you have worked to defend the rights of your people, especially those who are stranded or held captive abroad.”

“Thus, you would comprehend completely that, in my capacity as prime minister, it is my sacred obligation to step in when it becomes imperative to protect the welfare of a citizen, especially in situations as grave as this one.”

With a message that read, “I have always known you to be a committed friend of Pakistan who has demonstrated warmth and genuine friendship for our people,” PM Shehbaz pleaded with Biden to free Dr. Siddiqui on humanitarian grounds.

“Mr. President, I beg you to please use your constitutional authority to grant Dr. Siddiqui’s request for clemency and to order her release, strictly on the basis of humanitarian concerns.”

“We applaud the developments in this case”: Dr. Siddiqui’s attorney

Imran Shafiq, the doctor Siddiqui’s attorney, declared on Friday that the court had agreed to their requests for a formal release request. “On humanitarian grounds, the PM has requested that the US release Dr. Siddiqui,” he said to reporters outside the Islamabad High Court.

“After two years of efforts, there has been significant progress in the case,” he continued. “The president handles clemency petitions as his term draws to a close. The prime minister sent a letter to the US president in compliance with our requests.

According to Shafiq, he has submitted an application on behalf of Clive Stafford Smith “with all the data.” He also mentioned that the court ordered the Pakistani government to offer complete assistance in securing Dr. Siddiqui’s release.

“The clemency petition is insufficient to ensure Dr. Siddiqui’s release, and the court ordered that a high-level delegation travel to the US,” Shafiq said. “The court has already suggested names for this next step.” Shafiq did not, however, name any potential delegation members.

Shafiq claims the court ordered that the delegation must include a senator, a military official, and a senior medical professional.

“The government will present their names at another hearing on this matter next week.”

US court documents claim that in 2008, Dr. Siddiqui was apprehended by US soldiers in Afghanistan and questioned while purportedly in possession of two kilogrammes of sodium cyanide concealed in moisturizing bottles.

Witnesses said that while being questioned, she screamed “Death to America” and “I want to kill Americans,” reached for a rifle, and opened fire on US officials. She was hurt, but the soldiers were uninjured.

In 2010, a US federal court in Manhattan sentenced her to 86 years in prison after finding her guilty of firing at US troops in Afghanistan while under their custody, along with six other charges.

A US judge gave Dr. Siddiqui’s defense team access to fresh, private evidence on October 9 that would support a clemency request.

Smith, one of the attorneys actively pushing for Dr. Siddiqui’s release, attempted to draw attention to the intricacies and injustices associated with her case by submitting a 56,600-word clemency petition.