For a “disrespecting” anthem, Iran summons the Afghan envoy, days after a similar occurrence in Pakistan

Days after a similar incident in Pakistan, Iran summoned the acting head of Afghanistan’s mission on Friday, claiming that a visiting Afghan official had disrespected the nation’s national song by not standing.

In many nations, standing up during the national anthem is a common show of respect and patriotism. It is frequently viewed as a means of honoring the country and its ideals.

Pakistan denounced the Afghan diplomat’s “reprehensible disrespect” for the national song of his country by choosing to stay seated during its Tuesday performance at a government function in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The decision caused a stir on social media and in traditional media.

But the Afghan consulate played the incident down, saying that the envoy stayed seated because there was “music in the anthem.”

The Afghan representative apologized after the incident at the Islamic unity conference in Tehran, but he claimed that he didn’t stand up because the Taliban forbade music in public places.

A “strong protest” had been filed in response to the Afghan official’s “unconventional and unacceptable action,” according to a statement from Iran’s foreign ministry.

The Islamic Unity Conference representative from Kabul was charged with “disrespecting the national anthem of the Islamic Republic.”

“This action went against diplomatic custom,” the foreign ministry said.

The national anthem of Iran was played, and the representative of Afghanistan stayed seated.

“Apart from the obvious necessity of the guest respecting the symbols of the host country, paying respect to the national anthem of countries is internationally recognised behaviour,” Iran’s statement stated.

The Afghan delegate to the conference in Tehran released a video apology on Friday, stating that while he didn’t aim to offend, it is customary for them to sit through anthems.

Iran and Afghanistan have a 900-kilometer border, but since the Taliban took power in August 2021 following the withdrawal of US soldiers, Iran has not formally recognized their government.

