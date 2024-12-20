Food exports driven by rice increase by 20%.

ISLAMABAD Due primarily to an increase in rice exports, Pakistan’s raw food exports rose 19.58 percent from $2.64 billion to $3.15 billion during July-November FY25.

Despite the highest food inflation in the nation’s history, raw food exports have increased for the last 16 months in a row. As a result of supply and demand imbalances, consumers across the country are paying more for food items.

To continue rice exports, representatives of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) met with Ministers of Commerce Jam Kamal and Food Security Tanveer Hussain on Thursday.

An important factor in increasing total food exports has been rice. Rice exports reached $1.52 billion in the first five months of FY25, a 35.40 percent year-over-year increase. Notably, shipments of basmati rice increased in both quantity and value by 34.64 and 51.34 percent, respectively. In 5MFY25, non-basmati rice exports rose 35.67 percent in value and 35.92 percent in quantity.

According to a formal statement, the ministers promised exporters that their issues would be addressed and that the industry would run smoothly. Despite India allowing rice exports and removing price control restrictions, Mr. Kamal commended rice exporters for preserving their market position.

Mr. Tanveer gave the exporters his word that any legislative or compliance-related problems impeding exports would be promptly resolved by the government. While long-term legislation is being finalized, the minister of commerce promised that all export orders would be fulfilled by January 15, 2025, using interim methods.

The average price of basmati rice has increased from Rs150 to Rs400 per kg due to a persistent increase in export figures over the last two years, which has limited domestic consumers’ purchasing power.

According to PBS data, sugar exports increased by 968 percent in the first five months to 353,530 tonnes from 33,101 tonnes in the same period last year. Afghanistan has been the primary destination for Millers’ sugar exports.

Comparing the 5MFY25 period to the same time the year before, meat exports rose 2.80%. This expansion has been facilitated by the opening of new markets, the involvement of new businesses in meat exports, and the authorization of more slaughterhouses.

In recent years, the domestic meat industry has seen an unheard-of spike in costs. The average price of buffalo meat has increased from Rs700 per kilogram to Rs1,400 over the last three years. In addition, the cost of chicken has skyrocketed, hitting its highest point in the previous three years.

Vegetable exports, particularly onions, increased by 24.88 percent from July to November of FY25 compared to the same period last year. Fruit exports rose 3.47 percent during the reviewed months. During the reviewed months, the export of fish and fish products saw a meager 0.21 percent growth.