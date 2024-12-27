FO dodges inquiries over airstrikes and remarks made by US officials

Amid a flurry of diplomatic activity, the Foreign Office spokesperson dodged questions about recent airstrikes on Afghanistan and pro-Imran Khan remarks from a member of the incoming Donald Trump administration during Thursday’s year-end press briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, leaving a number of questions unanswered.

FO spokesman Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said she would not wish to comment on “anyone making statements in their individual capacity” in response to a barrage of inquiries concerning voices from the US calling for Imran Khan’s release, including Richard Grenell, the incoming aide to President-elect Donald Trump.

“On the foundation of respect, interest, and non-interference in one another’s internal affairs, we would like to have positive, constructive relations with the United States.” We will keep talking to public figures and authorities in the US on matters that both parties find interesting and important,” she said.

Speaking on the recent sanctions placed on three private companies and one government agency connected to Pakistan’s missile program, she stated that the US authorities had taken these actions on their own initiative and that they had not been the outcome of bilateral talks or negotiations.

“We think these unilateral actions are illogical and baseless. It is crucial that the United States consider South Asian strategic stability when implementing such measures,” the official continued.

She reaffirmed the defensive nature of Pakistan’s missile and strategic programs. “Neither the United States nor any other nation is the target of it in any way. It is a modest initiative with a regional focus. Therefore, we don’t see how this small-scale initiative from a friendly South Asian nation could in any way jeopardize a superpower’s security,” she said.

Military trials

Ms. Baloch stated that Pakistan was totally committed to its international human rights duties in response to inquiries concerning the strong statements made by Western capitals about the recent conviction of civilians by military courts and the possibility of Pakistan losing its GSP-plus status.

She underlined the nation’s adherence to “international human rights obligations” and promised the international community that individuals convicted by court martial will have access to remedies through the legal system.

The Pakistani system ensures the advancement and defense of fundamental freedoms and human rights, and it includes the remedy of judicial review by superior courts. We will keep up our commitments under international law, Pakistani law, and our Constitution,” she declared.

She also emphasized the complexity of Pakistan’s ties with the European Union. “Both parties gain from this partnership. This relationship is not one-sided. To advance this partnership and move forward, we will keep collaborating with the EU.

Airstrikes in Afghanistan

She was asked several questions about the recent airstrikes that security officials said targeted Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) camps in Afghanistan’s Paktika province, but she refrained from directly acknowledging the action.

She insisted, meanwhile, that Pakistani law enforcement and security forces do carry out operations in border regions to defend Pakistanis against terrorist organizations, such as the TTP.

Without providing further details, she stated, “These operations are carefully chosen and are based on authentic and concrete intelligence.”

Since Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq was in Kabul for discussions on the day of the airstrike, she was also questioned about the seeming discrepancy between military operations and diplomacy.

Avoiding the topic, however, she insisted that the special envoy had spoken with Afghan officials on all issues pertaining to the terror groups and that Pakistan valued communication and diplomacy and had made diplomacy a top priority in its interactions with Afghanistan.