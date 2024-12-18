Five security personnel were killed in Shangla’s D.I. Khan.

DERA ISMAIL KHAN / SHANGLA: On Tuesday, there were two distinct incidents: an IED bomb in Dera Ismail Khan and a militant attack on a police checkpoint in Sha­ngla district, which resulted in the martyrdom of five security officials and the injuries of numerous more.

In the first incident, a security forces vehicle in the Zarkani region of Daraban tehsil in Dera Ismail Khan was targeted with an improvised explosive device (IED). According to accounts, the incident resulted in the martyrdom of three people and the injuries of two more.

Ashfaq, Mukhtiar Wali, and Arif were the troops that were martyred; Farzand and Sami were wounded. The wounded were taken to Dera Ismail Khan’s Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

A sizable police and security team arrived at the location after the explosion and began search and rescue efforts.

The governor of KP calls the situation “alarming” and claims the province government is still watching.

The event was not immediately confirmed by the military’s media arm, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Faisal Karim Kundi, the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, denounced the incident and said the province’s worsening security situation was concerning. Additionally, he criticized the provincial government for allegedly doing nothing, saying that it was only a spectator.

The governor called the assault on the security forces’ vehicle a plot by those hostile to Islam, Pakistan, and humanity in a statement. Additionally, he prayed for the injured personnel’s quick recovery.

Attack by terrorists

In the second incident, early on Tuesday morning, armed attackers broke into a police checkpoint in the Gunangar neighborhood of Chakesar tehsil, Shangla district, killing two people, including an ASI, and wounding three more.

The terrorists targeted the remote checkpoint close to the Indus River with a concerted attack using heavy weapons, such as hand grenades and rocket shells, according to Shangla District Police Officer (DPO) Imran Khan.

While ASI Muhammad Hassan passed away at Battagram Hospital from his wounds, Constable Nisar Ahmed was slain immediately. Rafatullah, Arshad Ali, and Arshad Iqbal were named among the injured.

One militant was also hurt by retaliatory fire, but he was able to flee into neighboring mountains, leaving bloodstains on the path, according to DPO Imran Khan.

Senior authorities, including Deputy Commissioner Fawad Ahmed, MPA Mohammad Rashad Khan, and former Senator Maulana Rahat Hussain, attended the burial prayers for the slain troops, which were held at Shangla Police Lines. In remembrance of their sacrifice, a police contingent offered a salute.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa commended the personnel’s courage and promised that their sacrifices will not be in vain. He declared, “Terrorists responsible for the attack will be apprehended and prosecuted shortly.”

Show opposition to militancy

Residents, including civil society representatives, protested at Alpuri Chowk after the burial, calling for the district’s tranquility to be restored and for terrorist attacks to stop.

If quick action is not taken to stop the return of militancy, protesters threatened to organize a sit-in.

The Shangla attack was also denounced by Federal Minister Engineer Amir Muqam, who called it a “cowardly act” that would not weaken the commitment of the country’s security forces.

He praised the martyrs and their families by stating, “These courageous young men stand like a wall of steel against the enemy.”