Five people are killed in two days of intense Russian bombing on Ukraine.

Just one day after Moscow conducted the largest airstrike of the war against its neighbor, officials announced on Tuesday that Russia had launched missile and drone attacks targeting numerous regions of Ukraine, killing at least five people.

Regional authorities reported that a hotel in the central city of Kryvyi Rih was “wiped out” by a missile, killing two people. Drone assaults on Zaporizhzhia, a city in the southeast, claimed three lives.

On Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared that Ukraine would take revenge on Russia for its aggressions. He requested long-range capabilities and cooperative air defense operations from allies after Russia destroyed Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on Monday with more than 200 missiles and drones.

According to the air force, during Tuesday’s strike, Ukraine shot down 60 out of 81 drones and five out of ten incoming missiles.

Ten other drones that the Ukrainian air force lost sight of are probably somewhere on its territory, the statement claimed. One more was reported to have entered Belarusian territory, while ten more were reportedly still in the air on Tuesday morning in Ukraine.

According to the Interfax news agency, the Russian ministry of defense said that its soldiers had struck Ukraine with highly precise weaponry during the night. Despite the fact that thousands of people have died since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Russian government denies targeting civilians.

Moscow’s actions, according to a number of Russian military bloggers, were a “act of retaliation” for Ukraine’s unexpected invasion of Russia’s western Kursk area, the country’s first such move since World War Two.

The military government in the nation’s capital, Kyiv, reported that all inbound targets headed toward the city were destroyed by air defenses. According to local officials, there were no casualties and two small fires started by debris were extinguished by the emergency services.

Serhiy Lisak, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, where Kryvyi Rih is located, stated on Telegram that five people were hurt in the attack and that two citizens may still be under the debris of the hotel.

According to local authorities, a missile strike on the northeastern part of Kharkiv overnight injured four persons and injured three in the Zaporizhzhia district.