Five insurgents were slain in various operations throughout KP.

PESHAWAR: During an operation carried out by law enforcement agencies, a police constable accepted martyrdom while at least five militants were shot and killed by security personnel in separate incidents in various locations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated in a statement on Monday that three militants were slain by security forces during a joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Mohmand district.

According to the statement, during the raid, forces found a cache of weapons, ammo, and explosives. Nevertheless, the ISPR stated that “constable Abrar Hussain, a resident of district Swabi, embraced martyrdom during intense fire exchange, having fought gallantly.”

According to the military, three people were hurt and a militant known as Sifatullah alias Mullah Mansoor was killed in a separate operation in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to ISPR, one constable was killed during operations in North Waziristan, D.I. Khan, and Swabi.

According to the statement, Sifatullah was wanted, suspected of facilitating the December 12, 2023, suicide attack in Daraban, and participated in a number of militant activities in the region.

The statement claims that one insurgent was slain when security forces confronted militants in North Waziristan.

“The statement reads: Pakistan’s security forces are committed to maintaining peace and stability throughout the country, and the selfless sacrifices made by our courageous men only serve to bolster our resolve.”

In a joint IBO conducted in Tank district on Saturday, security forces killed four militants, according to a statement released by the military’s media wing. The release had stated, “Four terrorists were killed after an intense fire exchange.”