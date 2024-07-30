Five insurgents were slain in various operations throughout KP.

PESHAWAR: During an operation carried out by law enforcement agencies, a police constable accepted martyrdom while at least five militants were shot and killed by security personnel in separate incidents in various locations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated in a statement on Monday that three militants were slain by security forces during a joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Mohmand district.
According to the statement, during the raid, forces found a cache of weapons, ammo, and explosives. Nevertheless, the ISPR stated that “constable Abrar Hussain, a resident of district Swabi, embraced martyrdom during intense fire exchange, having fought gallantly.”
According to the military, three people were hurt and a militant known as Sifatullah alias Mullah Mansoor was killed in a separate operation in Dera Ismail Khan.
According to the statement, Sifatullah was wanted, suspected of facilitating the December 12, 2023, suicide attack in Daraban, and participated in a number of militant activities in the region.
The statement claims that one insurgent was slain when security forces confronted militants in North Waziristan.
“The statement reads: Pakistan’s security forces are committed to maintaining peace and stability throughout the country, and the selfless sacrifices made by our courageous men only serve to bolster our resolve.”
In a joint IBO conducted in Tank district on Saturday, security forces killed four militants, according to a statement released by the military’s media wing. The release had stated, “Four terrorists were killed after an intense fire exchange.”