First electric SUV will be produced by Regal Auto

Karachi: Regal Automobiles has been given permission by the Engineering Development Board (EDB) to assemble the nation’s first electric SUV at its Lahore facility.

There will be two versions of the domestically built electric SUV, the Seres 3: the Seres 3 (3.5), which has a 49kWh battery and can accommodate five people, and the Seres 3 (4.0), which has a 54kWh battery and can accommodate five people. The Seres 3 would cost 8,390,000 rupees.

At Regal’s cutting-edge Manga Mandi facility, the manufacturing is scheduled to start shortly. By the end of this month, a formal production launch ceremony is anticipated.

The managing director of Seres Pakistan, Muhammad Adeel Usman, stated that electric vehicles would meet the growing demand for people’s access to inexpensive and sustainable transportation options in an era of escalating gasoline prices. The local assembly would increase jobs at the same time.