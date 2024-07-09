Fire at PSX in Karachi is under control, according to emergency personnel

Rescue officials reported that the fire that started on Monday at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building in Karachi, which caused trading to be suspended for about two hours, has been contained.

Hassaan Khan, a spokesman for Sindh Rescue 1122, states that no fatalities have been reported.

Khan stated that the fire started on the fourth story of the Ali Habib Trading Company building located on I.I. Chundrigar Road. He also mentioned that as soon as the fire departments arrived, the structure started to cool down.

Khan reported that two fire department trucks arrived to the scene to put out the fire as soon as Rescue 1122’s Central Command and Control received the information.

In order to put out the fire, he said that six fire brigades and one snorkel had arrived at the structure.

Trading had been suspended after the incident at roughly 10:30 am and had resumed at about 12:30 pm two hours later.

The KSE-100 index gained 484 points during intraday trading at around 2:00 pm to reach 80,697 points after the fire was put out. By the end of the day, the index had increased by 353.41 points, or 0.44 percent, to settle at 80,566.2.

After conducting a fire safety audit of over 265 commercial buildings, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation notified the Sindh High Court in February that not a single building has a fire safety certificate or a no-objection certificate (NOC) issued by the fire brigade department.

According to the report, which was submitted on Metropolitan Commissioner Afzal Zaidi’s behalf, significant errors were found throughout the audit.

In November, a multi-story structure on I.I. Chundrigar Road caught fire, resulting in burn injuries to a woman.

He added that the Business and Finance Center’s third floor was where the fire started, and that it eventually extended to the sixth floor. DIG According to Raza, the building had 300 offices and 2,000 people, all of whom had been safely evacuated.