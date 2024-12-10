Ad image
FBR will prohibit travelers from bringing in more than $1,200 worth of “commercial quantity” goods.

On Monday, it was revealed that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had made the decision to prohibit foreign visitors from bringing any items worth more than $1,200.

Under Section 219 of the Customs Act, 1969, an FBR notification dated December 6—a copy of which may be found on Dawn.com—proposed modifications to the Baggage Rules, 2006.

It established a $1,200 value limit and modified the regulations’ definition of “commercial quantity” from a quantity of products imported primarily for trading or financial benefit rather than for personal use or gifting.

Additionally, it said that the “quantity exceeding one phone other than the one in personal use of the passenger” is the commercial quantity for mobile phones.

In terms of sanctions for individuals bringing in commercial quantities of items, the notification stated that even after paying duty, taxes, and redemption fees, the commodities would not be released.

The notification said that within seven days of the notification’s release in the official Gazette, any comments or objections should be submitted to the FBR for review.

