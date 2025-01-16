Fazl laments the “loss of govt writ” in Balochistan’s KP.

LAHORE: Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the leader of his own JUI faction, claimed on Wednesday that the state had “completely lost its writ” in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and that people had been fleeing the region for 20 years after losing their means of subsistence.

He urged “all stakeholders to find a solution before it is too late” in a statement to media.

According to the Maulana, there are always geographical obstacles in war-torn places where the government lacks authority. “All parties involved need to find a solution before it’s too late because we are sitting on scorched soil.”

He claimed that Punjab and other regions of the nation are unable to recognize the seriousness of the situation, which is the most unfortunate aspect of this vile business. Such places are vulnerable to geographic shifts and outside intervention, particularly if they are endowed with valuable natural materials and mines.

“The country as a whole needs to recognize the possible dangers posed by these regions.”

The head of JUI-F stated that the stakeholders should focus on their own issues rather than discussing the global ramifications of Trump’s inauguration.

“How can we accept directives from a foreign president if we are unwilling to accept the dominance of one institution in the nation?” He made reference to Pakistan’s democratic situation when he claimed that the establishment always meddles in domestic affairs in order to maintain its hold.

Maulana Fazl asserted that the party negotiated on stated ideals and prevailed, citing the JUI-F and government negotiations leading up to the 26th Amendment as an example. “Why can’t other parties negotiate their agreements without sacrificing their morals if one can? Particularly if they band together and adopt a united and moral stance? “The media ought to consider this question as well,” he suggested.

Maulana Fazl offered “rational realism” as advice on how to resolve the tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, stating that “such frictions between neighbors are not unusual.” Nonetheless, Pakistan must do a cool, collected assessment of the situation. It won’t get far if it keeps acting emotionally. Before the [general] elections, I traveled to Afghanistan, made a number of agreements with the Afghans, communicated this to people in charge of our decision-making, and requested that they set up cooperative structures.

However, the JUI-F was denied its fair share in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a result of being targeted during elections. If we keep acting in the same way, how can we accomplish shared objectives? Things will get more difficult for everyone until and until we rebuild trust in one another by acting honestly and openly,” he stated.