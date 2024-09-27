Fatima wants to tackle the Women’s T20 World Cup with bravery.

ISLAMABAD: This year at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Pakistani skipper Fatima Sana hopes to introduce a novel and daring strategy.

We used to frequently suffer in the powerplay due to early wicket losses, middle-order breakdowns, and a poor run rate that resulted in low totals. We’ve also had trouble pursuing objectives that are higher than 120,” Fatima was cited by the ICC on Thursday.

“We are aware of how important it is to set a positive tone and post competitive scores, particularly during the powerplay. The best teams, when compared, all make the most of the opening six overs, which aids in their ability to chase large totals and score large runs,” the source stated.

The captain remarked, “We’ve started playing with more attacking intent recently, and some young players have shown exciting potential.”

The game has changed significantly since I debuted in 2019. Now since the score is higher, hitters have more license to play, and the squad is adjusting to remain competitive.

“Gull Feroza has been in good form this year, with some strong innings in the Asia Cup,” she went on. Top of the order player Muneeba Ali did brilliantly in the most recent series against South Africa. She claimed that both are in excellent shape and offer priceless expertise.

“As a crucial statistic that enables us to post larger totals and compete with the best, we’ve urged them to aim for a strike rate of above 100. We have skilled players like Nida Dar, Sidra Amin, and Aliya Riaz in the middle order. I have also been putting a lot of effort into using my batting to infuse the squad with positive spirit.



“Sadia Iqbal has been bowling exceptionally well over the past year. Fatima emphasized, “She is currently ranked third in the ICC T20 rankings, and Nashra Sandhu is also in the top 10.”

“We have two excellent leg-spinners, Syeda Arooba Shah and Tuba Hassan, who has been a vital member of the team since her debut. Nida is the top wicket-taker in T20 cricket. They both provide a lot of energy to the field, and in the conditions of Dubai, our powerful spin department will be essential.

Diana Baig’s experience will be quite helpful when it comes to quick bowling. As always, I’ll try my hardest to contribute with the bat and the ball, and Tasmia Rubab, our left-arm seamer, adds some nice diversity to the mix,” the spokesperson stated.