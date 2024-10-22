Families of deceased Duki miners receive compensation

QUETTA: On Monday, the government of Balochistan gave compensation checks to the relatives of the twenty-one miners who lost their lives on October 11 in an armed man’s attack at a coal mine in the Duki area.

Each family received a payment of Rs. 1.5 million. At a ceremony held in his office, Duki Deputy Commissioner Kaleemullah Kakar gave the family members the cheques.

The government of Balochistan has declared that the families of the six injured and 21 martyred miners will receive compensation.

When Chief Minister Bugti visited the Quetta Civil Hospital to check on the injured coal workers, he gave them their financial compensation.

The relatives of the coal miners who lost their lives, Haji Izzatullah Nasar, the district president of the Awami National Party, Sher Muhammad Kakar, the head of the Labour Federation, and others attended the ceremony to distribute compensation checks.

Speaking at the event, DC Kakar stated that every effort is being made by the government to guarantee the safety of coal miners.

