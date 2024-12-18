Families are killed in two Gaza homes by Israeli bombs, and tanks attack Mawasi.

According to Gaza doctors, massive Israeli airstrikes have murdered extended families in homes in two areas of the northern Gaza Strip. Israel’s military claims to have destroyed a Hamas weapons storage complex.

Residents in the southern part of the enclave told Reuters that Israeli tanks were advancing on a humanitarian area on the Mediterranean coast, forcing displaced families to flee once more.

According to medics, an attack on a house in the Gaza City district of Daraj destroyed the structure and damaged other homes nearby, confirming the deaths of at least ten persons.

Around morning, medics reported that at least 15 people were either dead or missing beneath the debris of a house struck by an airstrike in the town of Beit Lahiya, which has been under Israeli siege since early October. Rescuers couldn’t get to the scene to verify the number.

Residents in Rafah, which is close to the Egyptian border, reported that Israeli tanks advanced farther into the western Mawasi neighborhood, which Israel had earlier declared a humanitarian area. As a result, scores of families were forced to evacuate north toward Khan Younis.

Residents reported that hours later, the army set fire to multiple tents and detonated a number of nearby houses.