Ad image
NewsWorld View

Families are killed in two Gaza homes by Israeli bombs, and tanks attack Mawasi.

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
2 Min Read
According to Gaza doctors, massive Israeli airstrikes have murdered extended families in homes in two areas of the northern Gaza Strip. Israel’s military claims to have destroyed a Hamas weapons storage complex.

Residents in the southern part of the enclave told Reuters that Israeli tanks were advancing on a humanitarian area on the Mediterranean coast, forcing displaced families to flee once more.

According to medics, an attack on a house in the Gaza City district of Daraj destroyed the structure and damaged other homes nearby, confirming the deaths of at least ten persons.

Around morning, medics reported that at least 15 people were either dead or missing beneath the debris of a house struck by an airstrike in the town of Beit Lahiya, which has been under Israeli siege since early October. Rescuers couldn’t get to the scene to verify the number.

Residents in Rafah, which is close to the Egyptian border, reported that Israeli tanks advanced farther into the western Mawasi neighborhood, which Israel had earlier declared a humanitarian area. As a result, scores of families were forced to evacuate north toward Khan Younis.

Residents reported that hours later, the army set fire to multiple tents and detonated a number of nearby houses.

You Might Also Like

Barbers in Rio de Janeiro compete for the greatest haircut.

As officials strive for an agreement, peace talks in Gaza pick more steam.

Ogra suggests raising gas prices by up to 26%.

IT exports reach $324 million.

Government considers Gwadar port for large imports

TAGGED:
SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
Share This Article
Previous Article As officials strive for an agreement, peace talks in Gaza pick more steam.
Next Article Barbers in Rio de Janeiro compete for the greatest haircut.
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Barbers in Rio de Janeiro compete for the greatest haircut.
News World View
As officials strive for an agreement, peace talks in Gaza pick more steam.
News World View
Ogra suggests raising gas prices by up to 26%.
Business News
IT exports reach $324 million.
Business News