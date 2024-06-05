Exports of services increase

ISLAMABAD: According to data provided by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday, services exports rose by 16.59 percent year over year in April, indicating the third straight month of gain after four months of decline.

Compared to $554.10 million in the same month previous year, exports increased to $646.03 million. The services export showed a negative rise of 7.57 percent on a month-over-month basis.

In terms of rupees, service exports increased 13.81 percent in April to Rs179.68 billion, compared to Rs157.88 billion in the same month the previous year.

In 10MFY24, services exports reached $6.44 billion, up 1.18 percent from $6.36 billion. They saw a significant improvement in rupees, reaching Rs1.82 trillion as opposed to Rs1.53 billion in 10MFY23, of 19.44 percent.