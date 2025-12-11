Ex-spymaster Faiz Hameed sentenced to 14 years under Army Act, involvement in political agitation being dealt with separately: ISPR

Former chief of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Faiz Hameed has been sentenced to 14 years rigorous imprisonment by a military court, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

In a statement, the military’s media affairs wing said that the process of Field General Court Martial (FGCM) was initiated against Hameed on August 12, 2024 under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act, spanning over 15 months.

“The accused was tried on four charges related to engaging in political activities, violation of the Official Secret Act detrimental to safety and interest of the state, misuse of authority and government resources and causing wrongful loss to persons.

“After lengthy and laborious legal proceedings, the accused has been found guilty on all charges and sentenced to 14 years rigorous imprisonment,” ISPR said.

It added that the sentence was “promulgated on December 11, 2025”.

During proceedings against the ex-spymaster, the FGCM complied with all legal provisions, and Hameed was “afforded with all legal rights, including [the] rights of [a] defence team of his choice”, it added.

The convict has the right of appeal at a relevant forum, ISPR said.

It further stated that the “involvement of [the] convict in fomenting vested political agitation and instability in cohorts with political elements and in certain other matters is separately being dealt with”.

The development comes two months after ISPR Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said, in response to a question about Hameed, that legal proceedings were ongoing and would come to a “logical conclusion”.

“The Pakistan Army’s system of internal accountability does not work off allegations but facts and evidence. There is a process to it and anybody who is charged is given the complete right to defend themselves and that time will be given and is being given, so we are not worried about any delay because we have to fulfil all the requirements of justice and process,” he had said at a press conference in Peshawar on October 10.

Hameed, a former lieutenant general, was taken into custody in August 2024, as the military announced the initiation of FGCM proceedings against him.

The move was prompted by allegations of misconduct levelled by the owner of a private housing society and had shattered the long-standing perception that spy chiefs were untouchable in the country where generals have long wielded unparalleled influence.

In Dec 2024, a military court indicted Hameed on three accounts — engaging in political activities, violating anti-espionage laws, and abusing his authority. The indictment marked the start of the trial of the former intelligence chief before a FGCM.

At the time, the ISPR had said that “events related to creating agitation and unrest, leading to multiple incidents including, but not limited to May 9, 2023, for fomenting instability at the behest of and in collusion with vested political interests” were also being investigated.

On May 9, 2023, violent protests were witnessed across the country following the arrest of former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, during which military installations were also vandalised.

‘Hameed given full opportunity to defend himself’

After Hameed’s sentencing was announced, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the former spy chief had also been penalised in the Top City case, in which Hameed was accused of misusing his position to extort money from a private housing society.

In a statement, Tarar said in a statement that the conviction of the ex-ISI chief was based on “evidence”.

“Today, the person who crossed the red line has been punished,” he added. The minister said Hameed was given “full opportunity” to defend himself during the trial and produce witnesses.

“After the statements of all witnesses were recorded and evidence was presented, a just verdict has been issued.”

Tarar further asserted that no one was above the law and legal action would be taken against anyone “who crosses the red line”.

He said Hameed had “misused his authority, and there will be further investigations into political matters”.

The minister also alleged that Hameed had been the PTI’s “political adviser”.

Tarar further stated: “The process of self-accountability within the army is very strong, and everyone has now seen a clear example of it. […] Today’s decision is a victory of truth and justice.”

Separately, speaking to Geo News, Tarar said today’s decision was “historic”.

He further stated that proceedings against Hameed spanned 15 months.

“It is a long duration. [During this time,] evidence and proofs were presented. And after the due process of law, this is a historical decision was made,” he added.

The minister said that after Hameed’s retirement from the army, he was prohibited from getting involved in politics. “But, he became PTI’s political adviser. He gave the party [his] full support,” Tarar repeated his allegation.

Asked whether any further action would be taken against Hameed, Tarar emphatically replied: “Yes, definitely.”

He went on to allege that “as a political adviser to PTI, he (Hameed) conspired against the country and spread anarchy to a great extent”.

“So much so that even beyond events like May 9, there are serious issues that will be investigated further against him. Another probe is underway into the extent and nature of Hameed’s involvement in politics.

“It’s not hidden that he was advising PTI and trying to weaken the state’s writ,” Tarar said.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif reacted to Hameed’s sentencing in a post on social media platform X. The minister commented in the post that the “nation will reap the harvest of seeds sown by Faiz Hameed sahib and [former army chief] Bajwa for years”.