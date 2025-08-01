Ex-PM AJK Sardar Tanveer Ilyas startes his political activities in the state politics, organizes a grand prayer ceremony for Sardar Qamar Zaman

Islamabad, (Parliament Times) : Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, has started his political activities in the state politics by organizing a grand and dignified prayer ceremony at the Peoples Secretariat in Islamabad for the health recovery of Sardar Qamar Zaman, a senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party Azad Kashmir.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of party leaders, workers, and officials from different districts of Azad Kashmir. Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan himself attended the ceremony and met with various delegations, discussing political and organizational matters.

During the ceremony, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan paid tribute to Sardar Qamar Zaman’s political, social, and parliamentary services, saying that Sardar Qamar Zaman is a symbol of principles, courage, and tolerance in the politics of Azad Kashmir. He always made public service his mission and never compromised on the interests of the state.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said that the people of Azad Kashmir, particularly the residents of Bagh, showed great love and affection for Sardar Qamar Zaman during his illness, which is a practical proof of his popularity and public trust. He said that even in the recent by-election, despite political differences, they decided to remain silent to give Sardar Zia ul Qamar a chance to contest the election.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas emphasized that we are committed to exposing the conspiracy to hijack the mandate in the upcoming elections through “Form 47” like rigging. He said that the Peoples Party will stand like a rock against this nefarious design and will not allow anyone to rig the elections or take control of the ballot boxes.

The former Prime Minister also criticized some political elements for their statements regarding the migrant seats, saying that those who are dreaming of taking away these seats are out of touch with reality. He said that these seats will be decided by the power of the migrants’ votes, and they will not allow any interference in this matter.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas reiterated that the federal government is currently dependent on the support of the Peoples Party, and the future trend in Azad Kashmir is towards the Peoples Party’s public power. He said that if elections are held on Sardar Qamar Zaman’s seat, the Peoples Party will win, and there will be a Peoples Party government throughout Azad Kashmir.

The prayer ceremony was attended by a large number of party leaders, workers, and officials, including Sardar Ahmad Saghir, Sardar Imtiaz Shaheen, Sardar Mubarak Haider, Raja Qamar Zaman, Abdul Aziz Rathore, Sudhir Mughal, Asad Habib, Sajiad Jehangir Mughal, Qari Muhammad Rashid, Raja Muhammad Shafiq Khokhar, and Shagufta Noreen.