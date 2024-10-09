Ex-official of Adiala jail in custody of anti-graft organization

LAHORE: The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) is in charge of former Adiala jail deputy superintendent of police Muhammad Akram, who went missing two months ago after he was accused of helping former prime minister Imran Khan when he was incarcerated.

A representative for the anti-graft authority said Dawn on Tuesday that Mr. Akram was placed under physical custody for three days in connection with a bribery case by ACE Sheikhupura. He is charged of taking a Rs95,000 bribe from a citizen. On October 10, the ACE will present him to the court.

Since August 14, Mr. Akram has been missing, according to rumors that he was apprehended by law officials for allegedly helping the PTI founder.

The suspect who has been absent for almost two months is scheduled to appear in court on the 10th.

Later, Maimoona Riaz, the wife of Mr. Akram, filed a petition asking for her husband’s recovery at the Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court.

The Rawalpindi city police officer had informed the court that Mr. Akram’s whereabouts was being investigated by the police.

Earlier, Mr. Akram was fired by the Punjab government on the grounds that he was deemed responsible for the death of a prisoner who was housed in the jail’s mental unit.

According to a home department statement, Mr. Akram and three other employees were fired when it was determined that their incompetence contributed to the prisoner Mohammad Ehsan’s death.

According to the announcement, seven personnel, including DSP Akram, were found guilty in the inquiry.