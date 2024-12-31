Ad image
“Everything is soaked”: The cold exacerbates the agony of Palestinians who have been uprooted by Israel’s Gaza offensive.

Strong winds and rain have blown away or flooded scores of tents in Gaza’s Deir al-Balah city, many of which are already damaged from months of use. Families are finding it difficult to repair the damage, repairing shredded plastic sheets and building up sand to keep the water from flooding, according to Reuters.

Water seeped into the house, onto the mattresses, and onto my kids’ clothing. Three-time mother Sabreen Abu Shanab, whose tent was soaked, said, “This morning, I changed the kids’ clothes to their underwear.”

They were sopping wet down to their panties while they slept. I promise. The underwear and pants [were completely drenched]. The woman continued, “Everything is soaked, including the pillows and blankets.”

Due to the chilly weather and the absence of bulky clothing and blankets, Abu Shanab, who has asthma, has not felt better for a month despite taking medication.

The weather in the second winter of Israel’s campaign in Gaza has made the hundreds of thousands of people who have already been displaced—often repeatedly—even more miserable, and attempts to reach a truce have failed.

