MIRPUR (AJK), (Parliament Times) : A group of Kashmiri students, hailing from Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state, evacuated from Iran have alleged that they were left stranded at Delhi International Airport without proper arrangements to return home, despite prior assurances, says a,report reaching here Thursday from across the line of control – LoC.

In a video message shared with the media, the students said they were evacuated from Iran safely, but now feel abandoned in Delhi.

“We were reassured that we would be safely taken to Kashmir (IIOJK) after landing in Delhi, but there is no one here. No officials, no guidance,” said one of the students, according to the report.

The group said they have been offered SRTC (State Road Transport Corporation) of IIOJK buses to travel to Kashmir, but are unwilling to undertake the 20-hour journey after already spending four days in transit.

“We are not in a condition to travel in buses for 20 hours. We were told we would reach Kashmir safely, but that has not happened,” a student said, adding that no government representative is available at the airport to assist them, which reflects the blatant anti-Kashmiri violent policy of India, the report revealed.

The students also said that air ticket prices from Delhi to Srinagar are above Rs. 20,000, which many of them cannot afford. “I personally can’t pay 20,000 rupees for a flight ticket right now,” said another evacuee.

The evacuated students urged the puppet state administration to fulfil the commitment made to bring them back home. “They tweeted and assured us, but now we are left with no one to even call for help,” the innocent Kashmiri students said.

The students requested urgent intervention from the IIOJK to arrange either air transport or any immediate alternative, the reportadded.