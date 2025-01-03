“EV charging stations ought to be installed in fuel outlets.”

ISLAMABAD: To encourage environmentally friendly transportation, the Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production on Thursday suggested installing electric vehicle charging stations at all gas stations.

Senator Aon Abbas, the head of the committee, voiced concerns about the new energy and renewal energy regulatory framework.

Who is in charge of setting solar panel prices? And who is upsetting the supply and demand equilibrium?

According to Senator Abbas, people were installing solar panels on their own initiative without the necessary regulations.

The government was encouraging solarization across the nation, the energy ministry officials told the committee.

Mr. Abbas emphasized that the Senate will discuss levies on domestic solar panel manufacture.

In order to boost the domestic industry, he said he was confident the government would remove levies on domestic solar panel production and levy import fees.

Officials from the Engineering Development Board (EDB) gave the committee assurances that charging stations would be available to everybody during their discussion of the Electric Vehicle Policy.

The committee was told that over 40,000 jobs had been created in the mobile phone manufacturing industry as a result of localization efforts, and that 93% of mobile phones used nationwide are made locally.