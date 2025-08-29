Ad image
European Nuclear Research Body Reviews Pakistan’s Progress In Science And Technology During Visit

European nuclear research body reviews Pakistan’s progress in science and technology during visit
The European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN) logo is pictured on a car near Geneva, Switzerland, April 13, 2022.

A high-level delegation from the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN) reviewed the country’s progress during a visit on Aug 24-28, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Friday.

CERN, one of the world’s largest and most respected centres for scientific research, was established in 1954 on the principle of “science for peace”, according to its website. Pakistan became CERN’s associate member on July 31, 2015, contributing to the centre’s projects as a “significant partner”. The Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) is the lead agency for the Pak-CERN collaboration.

“During the visit, a team of five top experts from CERN met with the chairman of the PAEC and toured various science and technology institutions,” a statement from the FO said.

“The purpose of these visits was to assess Pakistan’s progress in the field of science and technology.”

The institutions include the National Centre for Physics, Heavy Mechanical Complex-3, Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Pakistan Institute of Nuclear Science and Technology, Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Oncology, National Institute for Laser and Optronics and other advanced facilities, the statement read.

“Through its associate membership, Pakistan has gained significant benefits — advancing the frontiers of scientific knowledge, fostering technological development, and training a new generation of scientists and engineers,” it further noted.

In 2022, a task force of the CERN held meetings with different entities in Pakistan to review the associate membership.

Pakistan has attained numerous benefits from the membership, such as an increased number of engineering contracts to support CERN programmes, which are beneficial for the country’s industrial sector, human resources development and sharing of techniques and technology in key areas, besides numerous intellectual benefits.

