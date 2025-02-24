Ad image
KashmirNews

Erasing Kashmir’s Heritage & Identity

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
2 Min Read
Erasing Kashmir’s Heritage & Identity

Not long ago, I sat down with my 95-year-old mother, a living witness to the history of Kashmir since the days of Maharaja’s rule. I showed her old, iconic photographs of Lal Chowk, Amira Kadal and Hari Singh High Street— images frozen in time, where volunteers at the time of partition once stood resolute, vowing to defend Kashmir and safeguard its people from raiders.

She examined the pictures closely, recalling about the surrounding grand old buildings in the background, the Kashmir talkies, where she had watched films, some nearby hotel buildings, where she remembers having tea with local cakes and breads and the lush, clean street of Lal Chowk with well-maintained pedestrian footpath followed by huge treeline in Pratap Park that started where today Ghanta Ghar is located.

She had walked through the area in her youth and remembers every inch of it along with the historical incidents that Lal Chowk has witnessed. She remembered the hurriedly made dais for Nehru and Sheikh to address the audience in Lal Chowk, where even women were seen at the forefront, vowing to defend Kashmir from any external attack post-1947. Then, with an innocence that cut deep, she asked, “Are these buildings and parks still standing?”

You Might Also Like

India’s Kohli Shuts ‘Outside Noise’ In Landmark Century Against Pakistan

IMF Mission To Visit Country For Biannual Loan Review In Early March: Aurangzeb

Israel Prevents Return Of Palestinians To West Bank Camps

Aurangzeb Hints At Tax Reduction For Salaried Class

Rewriting Rules Of Global Tech Outsourcing

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Aurangzeb hints at tax reduction for salaried class Aurangzeb Hints At Tax Reduction For Salaried Class
Next Article Israel prevents return of Palestinians to West Bank camps Israel Prevents Return Of Palestinians To West Bank Camps
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

India’s Kohli shuts ‘outside noise’ in landmark century against Pakistan
India’s Kohli Shuts ‘Outside Noise’ In Landmark Century Against Pakistan
News Sports
IMF mission to visit country for biannual loan review in early March: Aurangzeb
IMF Mission To Visit Country For Biannual Loan Review In Early March: Aurangzeb
Business News Reports & Analysis
Israel prevents return of Palestinians to West Bank camps
Israel Prevents Return Of Palestinians To West Bank Camps
News World View
Aurangzeb hints at tax reduction for salaried class
Aurangzeb Hints At Tax Reduction For Salaried Class
News Region