Envoy defends media restrictions during a meeting in Washington

Washington: At a diplomatic event in the US capital on Tuesday evening, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Shaikh reaffirmed Islamabad’s commitment to freedom of expression as concerns over new media restrictions in Pakistan grabbed center stage.

At The Washington Diplomat’s Ambassador Insider Series dialogue, moderator Adrienne Ross voiced concerns about the restrictions and asked Mr. Shaikh if the Pakistani government was trying to restrict free expression and silence the press. This was the first question he was asked on the subject.

The ambassador compared the revisions to other governments’ social media regulation efforts, rejecting the idea that they were intended to restrict free expression.

He admitted that these actions are a part of a larger legal framework that covers print and electronic media as well. He clarified that “the irresponsible use of digital space and the spread of fake news” were the driving forces behind the need to control social and digital media.

Mr. Shaikh stated that Pakistan was also attempting to “regulate social media to make it more responsible,” citing Australia’s recent initiatives to shield kids from harm that occurs online.

The broadcaster, who now anchors Fox News, questioned how mainstream media networks will be impacted by these new regulations. The ambassador responded by highlighting the value of responsible journalism and saying that the government supports it, especially when it includes helpful criticism.

In addition, he emphasized the importance of journalist training and mentioned that Islamabad officials have indicated a desire to discuss these rules with media outlets.